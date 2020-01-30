Bob Milloy to watch former players in Super Bowl
Plus: Montgomery County taking precautions against coronavirus; Local commuters could be affected by ICC closures
Bob Milloy, a former Montgomery County coach and the winningest high school football coach in Maryland history, will watch two former players in the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.
Milloy coached defensive backs Kendall Fuller and Dorian O’Daniel — both with the Kansas City Chiefs — at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic High School in Olney.
Milloy won eight state championships and four consecutive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference titles with Good Counsel between 2009 and 2012. [Montgomery Community Media]
Montgomery County taking precautions against coronavirus
County health officials have participated in calls with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta to learn more about preventing the spread of coronavirus.
There have been no confirmed cases of the disease — which began in Wuhan, China — in Maryland, Virginia, or Washington, D.C. But the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services said it was taking precautionary measures by posting recommendations for preventing the disease on its website.
Montgomery County Public Schools has sent letters to parents with more information about the disease. [Montgomery Community Media]
Local commuters could be affected by ICC closures
Commuters in Montgomery County could be affected this weekend by temporary closures on the Intercounty Connector.
From 9 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday, eastbound ICC traffic will be detoured at Layhill Road. The detour will direct motorists north on Layhill Road to Norbeck Road, east on Norbeck Road to New Hampshire Avenue and south on New Hampshire Avenue back to the ICC.
The road will be closed as the Maryland Transportation Authority installs new tolling systems.[Montgomery County]
Today’s weather
Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of 42 degrees.
