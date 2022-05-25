Black bear in Silver Spring seen on video stealing food from birds

Carol Lessans watched Tuesday morning as a black bear walked through her Silver Spring yard and ate seeds from her bird feeder. Lessans, who has lived there for 33 years, said it was the first time they’d encountered a black bear even though they’ve seen foxes, birds and occasionally a wild turkey. Lessans recorded a short video of the bear Tuesday and posted it to Facebook. [Washington Post]

State trooper rescues tow truck operator trapped under SUV in Silver Spring

A Maryland state trooper rescued a tow truck operator who was trapped under an SUV Monday morning in Silver Spring. The tow truck operator was towing vehicles from a crash on the ramp from eastbound I-495 to southbound Colesville Road, according to authorities. The 51-year-old man tried to put a Chevrolet Equinox involved in the crash on the back of the truck when it slipped off and fell on him. Trooper Jason Reid operated the tow truck to lift the SUV off of the man. [WTOP]

Raskin discusses new book “Unthinkable” at Gaithersburg Book Festival

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) discussed his new book “Unthinkable,” at the Gaithersburg Book Festival on Saturday. The book chronicles his son’s death by suicide at the end of 2020 and the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol a week later. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Cloudy with a high around 70 degrees

In case you missed it…

