Biden eyes Sarah Bloom Raskin as top Fed banking regulator

President Joe Biden is considering Sarah Bloom Raskin of Takoma Park for a top role at the Federal Reserve as part of a slate of three nominees for central bank board seats, according to people familiar with the matter.

The administration is eyeing Raskin, a former Fed governor and onetime Treasury Department official, to become the central bank’s vice chairwoman of supervision, the government’s most influential overseer of the U.S. banking system, the people said. [Wall Street Journal]

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Takoma Park

A $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold Dec. 20 at New Hampshire Sunoco, 6360 New Hampshire Ave., Takoma Park.

The prize was unclaimed as of Monday. [Maryland Lottery]

Water main break floods Rockville condos, displaces some residents

At least seven families have been displaced after a water main break sent water pouring into terrace-level units at the Plymouth Woods condo and townhome community in Rockville.

Shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday, brown, muddy water sent people fleeing for higher ground. [WJLA]

Today’s weather

Cloudy, with occasional rain showers. The high will be around 58 and the low around 48.

