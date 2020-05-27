 Bethesda’s Tuskegee Airman has new sneaker line
Plus: Silver Spring couple’s quarantine birthday song brightens spirits; Neighbors celebrate Rockville COVID-19 survivor who spent 30 days in hospital

Michael Jordan’s Air Jordans and Kanye West’s Yeezys have competition from an unlikely source.

“Kitten” by the 100 year-old retired Brig. Gen. Charles McGee of Bethesda, one of the last living Tuskegee Airmen, has officially entered the sneaker wars.

McGee’s new line of sneakers are sold by the nonprofit CAF Rise Above, which aims to serve as an “educational outreach program that brings the history and legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen and Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) to life in communities and classrooms everywhere.” [Montgomery Community Media].

Silver Spring couple’s quarantine birthday song brightens spirits

Musicians Elizabeth and Phil Kominski of Silver Spring, members of the band The Breakaways, created a quarantine birthday song for those celebrating their special day during these tough times.

The original video features the married couple singing their own version of “Happy Birthday.” The song follows the tune of “Gold Digger” by Kanye West. [Montgomery Community Media]

Neighbors celebrate Rockville COVID-19 survivor who spent 30 days in hospital

Neighbors sang and prayed on Monday evening to celebrate Vinnie Queiroga, who was released from the hospital this month, after battling COVID-19.

Before getting sick, the 42-year-old worked with Instacart and DoorDash. He spent approximately 30 days in the hospital. [WJLA]

Today’s weather

Cloudy, with a high around 79 and a a low around 68

In case you missed it…

Boundary analysis creates unusually contentious school board race

MCPS superintendent foregoes $25,000 raise amid coronavirus pandemic

County Council urges governor, comptroller to keep allowing alcohol delivery, takeout

 

