Gaithersburg firm starts trial on possible coronavirus vaccine in Australia
Plus: Bethesda Vietnam veteran remembers 15 fallen classmates; Toddler injured after fall from apartment window in Gaithersburg
A Gaithersburg biotechnology company began injecting a coronavirus vaccine candidate into people in Australia on Tuesday with hopes of releasing a proven vaccine this year.
Novavax will inject 131 volunteers in the first phase of the trial testing the safety of the vaccine and looking for signs of its effectiveness, the company’s research chief, Dr. Gregory Glenn, said. [NBC 4]
Bethesda Vietnam veteran remembers 15 fallen classmates
Mike Duggan, 83, stood in front of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Monday, remember 15 West Point classmates lost in Vietnam. All of their names are etched into history along with nearly 58,000 other men and women who lost their lives.
The Bethesda resident, originally from Hawaii, stood proudly with his cane as visitors walked past him. He recalled three times he didn’t think he would come home. [WJLA]
Toddler injured after fall from apartment window in Gaithersburg
A toddler was injured after falling from an upper story window in Gaithersburg on Monday.
The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Department responded to a 7-story apartment building in the 18700 block of Walkers Choice Road. Spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted that the toddler fell onto the pavement and was taken to the hospital. [WDVM]
Today’s weather
Partly cloudy, with a high around 80 and a low around 62
