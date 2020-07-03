Walt Whitman student picks up woodworking, sells pieces to help the homeless
Plus: Chevy Chase assisted-living facility's COVID-19 tests went to lab shut by health department; Glenstone Museum opening Pavilions July 23
Three months ago, 16-year-old Henry Sowells didn’t know the first thing about woodworking. Now, he has people asking him to renovate their kitchens.
For every piece of furniture Henry, a rising junior at Walt Whitman High, builds and sells to neighbors, he is donating proceeds to a local nonprofit, Bethesda Cares, which serves those experiencing homelessness in Montgomery County. [Washington Post]
Chevy Chase assisted-living facility’s COVID-19 tests went to lab shut by health department
Coronavirus tests taken at an assisted-living facility in Chevy Chase were processed at a lab that was shut down by the Maryland Department of Health for not having the right certification to do the testing.
State health officials had previously disclosed that the Greenbelt lab, Advanced Pain Medicine Institute (APMI), handled samples collected from three pop-up clinics at churches last month.
But in a letter to residents and their families this week, the administrator of Brighton Gardens, an assisted-living facility run by the company Sunrise Senior Living, said some of its tests had also gone to APMI. [Washington Post]
Glenstone Museum opening Pavilions July 23
Glenstone Museum in Potomac is scheduled to reopen the Pavilions, its indoor art spaces, at limited capacity beginning July 23.
The announcement comes amid the county’s Phase 2 of reopening, which allows some indoor spaces to resume operations. [Montgomery Community Media]
Today’s weather
Sunny, with a high around 96 and a low around 74
