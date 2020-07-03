 Walt Whitman student picks up woodworking, sells pieces to help the homeless
  • .2020
  • .Walt Whitman student picks up woodworking, sells pieces to help the homeless

Walt Whitman student picks up woodworking, sells pieces to help the homeless

Plus: Chevy Chase assisted-living facility's COVID-19 tests went to lab shut by health department; Glenstone Museum opening Pavilions July 23

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
morning-notes

Walt Whitman student picks up woodworking, sells pieces to help the homeless

Three months ago, 16-year-old Henry Sowells didn’t know the first thing about woodworking. Now, he has people asking him to renovate their kitchens.

For every piece of furniture Henry, a rising junior at Walt Whitman High, builds and sells to neighbors, he is donating proceeds to a local nonprofit, Bethesda Cares, which serves those experiencing homelessness in Montgomery County. [Washington Post]

Chevy Chase assisted-living facility’s COVID-19 tests went to lab shut by health department

Coronavirus tests taken at an assisted-living facility in Chevy Chase were processed at a lab that was shut down by the Maryland Department of Health for not having the right certification to do the testing.

State health officials had previously disclosed that the Greenbelt lab, Advanced Pain Medicine Institute (APMI), handled samples collected from three pop-up clinics at churches last month.

But in a letter to residents and their families this week, the administrator of Brighton Gardens, an assisted-living facility run by the company Sunrise Senior Living, said some of its tests had also gone to APMI. [Washington Post]

Glenstone Museum opening Pavilions July 23

Glenstone Museum in Potomac is scheduled to reopen the Pavilions, its indoor art spaces, at limited capacity beginning July 23.

The announcement comes amid the county’s Phase 2 of reopening, which allows some indoor spaces to resume operations. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Sunny, with a high around 96 and a low around 74

In case you missed it…

MCPS taking ‘deep look into the culture’ of schools after hundreds of sexual allegations

Man dies after he’s found unconscious in Colesville-area pool

Sixth man charged in May killing of Glenmont man

 

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


Montgomery County reaches 15,000 COVID-19 cases

The county has had 709 confirmed deaths

UPDATED: Bethesda house fire causes about $650K in damage

Elgin Lane fire on Thursday started in or around pool vacuum pump, according to official

Coronavirus Chronicles: Going backward to go forward

‘When we began to shelter in place, I made a plan to tackle a long-delayed project: organizing the family photos.’

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »

Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending