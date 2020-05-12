 Bethesda teacher’s project catches attention of Journey keyboardist
  • .2020
  • .Bethesda teacher’s project catches attention of Journey keyboardist

Bethesda teacher’s project catches attention of Journey keyboardist

Plus: Daily ‘bad dad jokes’ bring levity to Kensington amid pandemic; Silver Spring man launches outlet for quarantined musicians, filmmakers

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
morning-notes

Bethesda teacher’s project catches attention of Journey keyboardist

A Bethesda school music teacher decided to have a virtual singalong to connect with his students during the pandemic, and the result caught the attention of a well-known musician.

Sean Gaiser, the music teacher at Mater Dei School, recorded the guitar portion of “Don’t Stop Believin’” to be included in the video.

After learning about the project, Jonathan Cain, the keyboardist for Journey, also submitted a video. [WTOP]

Daily ‘bad dad jokes’ bring levity to Kensington amid pandemic

They say laughter can keep you healthy. If that’s true, one Kensington family is protecting the health of their whole neighborhood.

Tom Schruben’s wife, Ann, saw someone online posting “bad dad jokes” on a whiteboard outside their home to entertain passersby during the pandemic.

“So my wife thought, well, you love bad jokes and so why don’t you try doing that,” Tom Schruben said [WTOP]

Silver Spring man launches outlet for quarantined musicians, filmmakers

Great music and great movies can still be made even if you’re sheltered in place.

Paul Glenshaw, who lives in Silver Spring, reached out to local musicians he met during various music projects around the region and created a YouTube channel called “The Seven Tones Project.”

He hopes to provide artists a creative outlet to escape the confines of quarantine. [WTOP]

Today’s weather

A mix of clouds and sun, with a high around 61 and a low around 40

In case you missed it…

Proposed downtown Bethesda development calls for up to 500,000 square feet of mixed-use space

Chance the Rapper surprises Montgomery County educator with ‘Grammy for teachers’

MCPS to hold virtual graduation in June

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


Homicide reported Monday night in White Oak

Police say male killed; another male in custody

Montgomery County officials, hospitals say there is enough capacity during COVID-19 surge

County health officer says goal of 500 additional beds has been met
Police Symbol

Updated: Man in custody after female found dead in White Oak

Montgomery County police investigating case as a homicide

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »

Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending