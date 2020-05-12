Bethesda teacher’s project catches attention of Journey keyboardist
Plus: Daily ‘bad dad jokes’ bring levity to Kensington amid pandemic; Silver Spring man launches outlet for quarantined musicians, filmmakers
A Bethesda school music teacher decided to have a virtual singalong to connect with his students during the pandemic, and the result caught the attention of a well-known musician.
Sean Gaiser, the music teacher at Mater Dei School, recorded the guitar portion of “Don’t Stop Believin’” to be included in the video.
After learning about the project, Jonathan Cain, the keyboardist for Journey, also submitted a video. [WTOP]
Daily ‘bad dad jokes’ bring levity to Kensington amid pandemic
They say laughter can keep you healthy. If that’s true, one Kensington family is protecting the health of their whole neighborhood.
Tom Schruben’s wife, Ann, saw someone online posting “bad dad jokes” on a whiteboard outside their home to entertain passersby during the pandemic.
“So my wife thought, well, you love bad jokes and so why don’t you try doing that,” Tom Schruben said [WTOP]
Silver Spring man launches outlet for quarantined musicians, filmmakers
Great music and great movies can still be made even if you’re sheltered in place.
Paul Glenshaw, who lives in Silver Spring, reached out to local musicians he met during various music projects around the region and created a YouTube channel called “The Seven Tones Project.”
He hopes to provide artists a creative outlet to escape the confines of quarantine. [WTOP]
