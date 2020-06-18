Bethesda student creates visiting lab for kids
Plus: Vandals deface Confederate memorial at Grace Church; Montgomery County leaders listen to youths on racial justice issues
A rising senior at Walter Johnson High School has come up with an ingenious way to entertain children stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic and teach them a thing or two about science.
Olivia Michael, 17, of Bethesda, has created a visiting science lab that she will set up in the frontyard, backyard or in the driveway. [WTOP]
Vandals deface Confederate memorial at Grace Church
Vandals defaced a memorial marking the graves of 17 Confederate soldiers buried in Grace Church Cemetery at the corner of Georgia Avenue and Grace Church Road.
The bodies were relocated from their original graves near Fort Stevens in Washington, D.C. to the cemetery in 1874, according to “Silver Spring and the Civil War,” written by Woodside Park resident Robert Oshel. [Source of the Spring]
Montgomery County leaders listen to youths on racial justice issues
County leaders got a look into the minds of teens in a virtual youth town hall meeting Wednesday night.
The conversations centered around public protests, social justice, and racial equity. [WUSA]
