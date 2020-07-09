Bethesda painter creates ‘driveway gallery’ to cheer neighbors during pandemic
Artist Rob Henry has created a mini gallery in his driveway, as he paints artwork for his Bethesda neighborhood to see. [NBC4]
Kefa Café to leave Silver Spring Library location; Bump ’n Grind to take over
Kefa Café will leave its location in the Silver Spring Library and open a café in the new Wheaton Library, while Bump ’n Grind will take over the Silver Spring spot, according to the principals involved. [Source of the Spring]
Chief justice was hospitalized last month after injuring head in fall
Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. suffered a fall at the Chevy Chase Club last month that required an overnight stay in the hospital, a Supreme Court spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday night.
The 65-year-old chief justice was taken by ambulance to a hospital after the June 21 incident, which was serious enough to require sutures. He stayed at the hospital overnight for observation and was released the next morning. [Washington Post]
Today’s weather
Partly cloudy, with showers later at night. The high will be around 90 and the low around 73.
