 Bethesda painter creates ‘driveway gallery' to cheer neighbors during pandemic 
  • .2020
Plus: Kefa Café to leave Silver Spring Library location; Chief justice was hospitalized last month after injuring head in fall

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
Artist Rob Henry has created a mini gallery in his driveway, as he paints artwork for his Bethesda neighborhood to see. [NBC4]

Kefa Café to leave Silver Spring Library location; Bump ’n Grind to take over

Kefa Café will leave its location in the Silver Spring Library and open a café in the new Wheaton Library, while Bump ’n Grind will take over the Silver Spring spot, according to the principals involved. [Source of the Spring]

Chief justice was hospitalized last month after injuring head in fall

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. suffered a fall at the Chevy Chase Club last month that required an overnight stay in the hospital, a Supreme Court spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday night.

The 65-year-old chief justice was taken by ambulance to a hospital after the June 21 incident, which was serious enough to require sutures. He stayed at the hospital overnight for observation and was released the next morning. [Washington Post]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy, with showers later at night. The high will be around 90 and the low around 73.

In case you missed it…

Petition started to rename Winston Churchill High

More than 500 Montgomery College immigrant students could be forced to leave if classes are online in fall

County Council approves $14M in reopening grants, but split on details

