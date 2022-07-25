Bethesda man released from prison after fatal fire exposed tunnels under his home

A wealthy stock trader who took elaborate steps to conceal a network of tunnels beneath his house in Bethesda until a man who helped dig them died in a fire was released from prison Friday. The fire that killed 21-year-old Askia Khafra on Sept. 10, 2017, exposed Daniel Beckwitt’s curious campaign to build an underground bunker for protection from a nuclear attack.

Clarksburg man dies when Lyft driver ends ride on Eastern Shore highway

A Clarksburg man has died after police say his Lyft driver ordered him out of the car in the middle of a Delaware highway on the Eastern Shore. [WTOP]

Montgomery Village man shot, killed in downtown Frederick

A 26-year-old man from Montgomery Village was shot to death in the early hours of Saturday morning in downtown Frederick. Police say that at approximately 3:30 a.m. July 23, an Frederick police officer was patrolling the North Market Street area when he heard a gunshot in the 300 Block of North Market Street. Upon arriving on scene, the officer located Michael Isaiah Olaniyi, 26, of Montgomery Village, who had suffered a gunshot wound. [WJLA]

Today’s weather: Partly sunny, with a high near 95. Showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m.

In case you missed it:

Elrich maintains slim lead in Montgomery County executive race

County police searching for man who allegedly robbed three banks in three months

Hucker concedes in County Council at-large race