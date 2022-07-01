Bethesda man finds possible grenade while doing yard work

A Bethesda man uncovered what looked like a possible grenade on Wednesday afternoon while doing yard work at his home on Worthington Drive. Through an investigation, the device was determined to be a non-explosive device, according to a tweet from a spokesperson with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services. [WUSA]

Sprouts unveiled as new anchor for Burtonsville Crossing project

County officials, along with retail real estate company EDENS, came together Thursday to announce Sprouts Farmers Market as the anchor for what will be a newly-renovated shopping plaza at Burtonsville Crossing. [MCM]

Today’s weather: Hot with a high of about 93. Some afternoon showers are possible.

