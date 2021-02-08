Bethesda man cared passionately about feeding the homeless in D.C.

Once a week for 15 years, Frank Anderson, a former Catholic priest, took the bus from his Bethesda home, got on the Metro to downtown D.C. and arrived at a church, where he helped make sandwiches and distributed them to homeless people.

Anderson, 87, died Jan. 3 of complications related to the novel coronavirus, his family said. [Washington Post]

Gaithersburg woman hit, killed by truck in New York City’s Times Square

A Gaithersburg woman is dead after being struck by a truck Saturday in New York City’s Times Square.

Police say it happened around 3 p.m. at 45th Street and Broadway in Manhattan. [Fox 5]

Police charge boy with stabbing Germantown 7-Eleven employee

Montgomery County police charged a 16-year-old boy with stabbing a 7-Eleven employee in Germantown.

David Nichols of Silver Spring is being charged with theft and assault for an incident that took place Jan. 30 in Germantown. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Sunny, with a high around 36 and a low around 27

