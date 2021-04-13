Bethesda man appealing court’s denial to overturn second conviction

Attorneys representing a Bethesda man — who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter after firefighters found the body of a man he hired to dig a network of tunnels under his home — are planning to appeal a court’s denial to overturn his conviction.

Megan Coleman, an attorney for Daniel Beckwitt, asked the Maryland Special Court of Appeals to reconsider her client’s conviction, but the court denied the motion on March 31. [WTOP]

Owners of Village Grille in Rockville Ice Arena headed to court for not paying rent

Village Grille, the restaurant inside the Rockville Ice Arena that has been closed since the pandemic began, is scheduled to appear in Montgomery County District Court on April 26 for failure to pay rent.

Owners Lewis and Gina Warsaw haven’t paid rent since the end of April 2020, but said they haven’t had any income and would like to work out new terms with the Montgomery Youth Hockey Association to reopen again soon. [Montgomery Community Media]

Topping, an early advocate for climate action, dies

John Topping of Bethesda, whose work to warn the world of the risks of climate change stretched back to the 1980s, and who helped spur the international effort to limit warming, died last month at 77.

A Rockefeller Republican, Topping took on the emerging climate crisis when fighting planetary warming was still a bipartisan issue. [New York Times]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy, with a high around 66 and a low around 49

