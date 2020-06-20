Bethesda church sign praising police officers upsets some local residents
Petition says wording is ‘tone deaf’ in light of protest movement
A sign praising police drew criticism from some in the East Bethesda neighborhood.
Photos by Dan Schere
A Bethesda church’s public message expressing appreciation for police triggered a mini protest movement in the East Bethesda neighborhood, including a petition demanding that the sign be changed.
The sign in front of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on East West Highway reads: “Grateful for our cops putting their lives on the line each day for you & me.” The message on the sign periodically changes.
That message praising police drew backlash in a neighborhood Facebook group, where a post by Stephanie Kuttner urged residents to pressure the church to pull it down. An introduction to the publicly posted petition called the church’s message “tone deaf” to current racial dynamics and “a reactionary message” out of touch with what Catholic bishops and Pope Francis have said.
Last month’s death of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis, after a white officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes, led to public protests across the country, including in Bethesda and throughout Montgomery County. Protesters have spoken out against police brutality, racism and related issues.
Friday night, the petition, addressed to the parish and the Archdiocese of Washington, had more than 150 electronic signatures.
“East Bethesda is a community that values diversity and condemns racism and intolerance,” the introduction to the petition says. “Like privileged communities throughout the country, we are also being challenged to face our own historical, institutional and personal biases, and to contribute to building a more just and equitable society.”
The petition introduction continues: “It is very hard to interpret this message as anything other than a rebuke to the calls for justice of the # Black Lives Matter movement. It is tone deaf to the reality that our black and brown neighbors suffer significantly higher rates of injury and death at the hands of police in America, and in many other countries around the world.
“It is a reactionary measure out of step with those pronounced by Catholic Bishops of Maryland and Pope Francis who have issued public statements of support to BLM and calls for racial justice. It’s a message that can make African-American families who live, work and go to school in East Bethesda feel unwelcome and even unsafe in our neighborhood. It inflames rather than heals deep wounds.”
The petition calls on the parish to take the sign down and “work together to build a more inclusive community.”
In a phone interview on Friday, the Rev. Edward Filardi, the pastor at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, said he was aware of some criticism over the sign and had talked to a few critics, but had not read the petition. He said it’s the first time in his 11 years at the church that a message on the sign sparked a petition.
Referring to weeks of protests, Filardi said, “It seems like this crisis has been used to disparage police as a whole and that’s concerning. I just wanted to offer a word of encouragement. It was not meant to be dismissive.”
Filardi said he was not wading into politics and only intended a positive message, as he tries to do each time he posts on the church’s sign board. He said he keeps in mind police officers who serve well, particularly the occasions the church has called for police to help with a problem.
“I was just writing a word of encouragement to the good guys,” he said.
He said he fielded a few phone calls this week from people challenging the sign, and they had a civil conversation, even if they disagreed. He complimented them for having courage to speak up.
He added that he has not heard any negative comments about the sign from African American parishioners.
Kuttner could not be reached Friday evening through messages on Facebook to comment further, but her message won mostly praise within her Facebook group. A string of people thanked her and said in posts that they had signed the petition.
But one person in the group praised the message on the church sign, saying a police presence often makes the community feel safer, and residents should support officers who do good work.
Filardi said Friday evening that the message he posted is about to come down, but not because of critics or the petition. He plans to change the message on Saturday to put up something timely for Father’s Day.