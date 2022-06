Getty images

The Bethesda Central Farm Market has temporarily moved to the Bethesda Farm Women’s Market at 7155 Wisconsin Ave.

The market first moved on June 26 and will stay there for July 3, July 10 and July 17, according to its website. The relocation is due to construction on the roof of Bethesda Elementary School, whose parking lot the market normally occupies.

The location includes free parking and is an “easy walk” from all over downtown Bethesda, according to the website.