Bark Social dog bar closes $2 million funding round to fuel expansion

A North Bethesda social club for dogs and their owners has raised another $2 million to fuel its growth in Greater Washington and other metro areas along the East Coast.

Bark Social aims to lead off that growth with a new location in Baltimore, with at least two more locations in D.C. and Philadelphia to be announced soon, according to company co-founders Jeff Kurtzman and Luke Silverman. [Washington Business Journal]

Fight ends Blake vs. Churchill basketball game

A fight involving dozens of spectators and players broke out toward the end of a boys basketball game between James Hubert Blake and Winston Churchill high schools Monday night.

Recently other incidents during sporting events at Montgomery County Public Schools have occurred. [Montgomery Community Media]

Hogan tweaks Democrats, decries ‘toxic politics’ in final State of the State address

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan cast himself as a turnaround agent behind the state’s pandemic recovery and Maryland as a national model of bipartisanship Wednesday during his final State of the State speech.

As the governor weighs his future in a divided Republican Party, he used the address to portray himself as a leader who can find common ground. [Washington Post]

Today’s weather

Rain, with a high around 50 and a low around 47

In case you missed it…

Health officials, civic groups support ‘healthy meal’ menu mandate for kids

Police find vehicle thought to be involved in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash

Council designates millions in energy tax money for environmental goals