Bank teller recognizes armed robber who lowers face mask, police say

A Capital One bank teller recognized an armed robber who mistakenly lowered his face mask during the mid-morning hold-up, police allege in court documents.

Israel Edenilson Ramirez, 28, of Burtonsville, is charged with four criminal counts, including first-degree assault, that all combined carry a maximum prison sentence of 75 years. [WJLA]

Nebel Street Homeless Shelter project delayed

The expected project completion date for the Nebel Street Homeless Shelter in North Bethesda will be delayed several weeks.

The new expected completion date allows a street utility project to be wrapped up. [Montgomery County]

Along the Purple Line, worries that new transit will bring higher rents

Even as most construction on the Purple Line stalled for the past 16 months, a group of academics, housing advocates, companies and nonprofits has continued to try to prevent the rail line from pricing out the residents and businesses it is intended to serve.

Leaders of the Purple Line Corridor Coalition say the lull in major construction since the project’s prime contractor quit in September 2020 has granted more time to try to ward off the fast-rising rents that typically follow new transit stations. [Washington Post]

Today’s weather

Foggy and cloudy, with a high around 58 and a low around 52

