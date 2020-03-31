Babies from South Korea being treated at Walter Reed
Plus: New EMS teams will check on non-acute coronavirus symptoms; Backyard chickens become more popular
Two twin babies on Monday were taken from Osan Air Base, South Korea, to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda for advanced neonatal care because of complications with the COVID-19 coronavirus they both have.
The C-17 Globemaster III landed in the evening at Joint Base Andrews, where military communications members captured the transport on video and through photos. [WUSA]
New EMS teams will check on non-acute coronavirus symptoms
Montgomery County is starting a new approach to try to alleviate the stress put on hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.
First responders can now tell people with possible non-acute coronavirus disease that the best, safest action is to recover at home. The “strike teams” will ride in SUVs and wear personal protective equipment. [NBC4]