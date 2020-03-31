 Babies from South Korea being treated at Walter Reed
Plus: New EMS teams will check on non-acute coronavirus symptoms; Backyard chickens become more popular

Two twin babies on Monday were taken from Osan Air Base, South Korea, to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda for advanced neonatal care because of complications with the COVID-19 coronavirus they both have.

The C-17 Globemaster III landed in the evening at Joint Base Andrews, where military communications members captured the transport on video and through photos. [WUSA]

New EMS teams will check on non-acute coronavirus symptoms

Montgomery County is starting a new approach to try to alleviate the stress put on hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

First responders can now tell people with possible non-acute coronavirus disease that the best, safest action is to recover at home. The “strike teams” will ride in SUVs and wear personal protective equipment. [NBC4]

Backyard chickens become more popular

When Rebecca Henry noticed barren grocery aisles, she could not help but think of chickens.

“I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be lovely if we had our own eggs right now?’” she said from her home in Takoma Park?

Henry is one of many Americans who have turned to backyard chickens to help get them through the days of quarantine and social distancing. [Washington Post]

Today’s weather

Rain showers off and on in the afternoon, with a high around 54 and a low around 39

In case you missed it…

Montgomery County has about 1,500 hospital beds. It needs 500 more.

MedStar opens drive-thru coronavirus testing site in Bethesda

Montgomery County hospitals ask community to donate medical supplies

 

