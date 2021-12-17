B-CC Rescue Squad to end service to upper Northwest D.C. by year’s end

The Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad will end its ambulance service to upper Northwest D.C. by the end of this year.

The decision was made after reviewing response data and determining that the dedicated emergency service wouldn’t be needed because of an increase in fire stations with paramedic services in D.C. and Montgomery County. [WTOP]

As Bread and Roses Party disbands, founder to run for governor as Dem

The Bread and Roses Party, a socialist party officially recognized by the state of Maryland for the 2020 election cycle, has disbanded.

The party founder, Jerome M. Segal of Silver Spring, an author, college lecturer and activist, said he plans to run for governor as a Democrat in 2022. [Maryland Matters]

MCPS looks to hire bus drivers, substitutes at job fair

Montgomery County Public Schools is hosting an in-person job fair on Monday.

The school district is looking to fill positions for bus drivers, substitutes, school security assistance and elsewhere. [WUSA]

WSSC Water’s budget proposes $400M in upgrades, rate hikes

WSSC Water has approved more than $400 million in contracts to upgrade and improve aging water and sewer infrastructure in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

That includes two $200 million contracts to rehabilitate sewer pipes across Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. [WTOP]

Today’s weather

Mostly cloudy, with a high around 59 and a low around 44

