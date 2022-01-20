At least one injured after armed carjacking in Silver Spring

At least one man was injured after an armed carjacking near Summit Hills Apartments on 16th Street in Silver Spring around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. [WJLA]

Hogan introduces $58.2B budget, including tax relief

Gov. Larry Hogan released his final budget proposal on Wednesday, a $58.2 billion spending plan that increases state education funding and expands relief programs for Marylanders hit hardest by the pandemic.

If the governor’s team sees legislative success, it also would steer tax relief to Maryland retirees. [Maryland Matters]

State income tax deadline extended to July 15

Maryland residents will have an additional three months this year to file state income tax returns and make payments, Comptroller Peter Franchot said Wednesday.

The filing deadline for 2021 state individual income tax returns will be Friday, July 15, instead of April 18. [Baltimore Sun]

Today’s weather

Snow in the morning, then clouds in the afternoon, with a high around 36 and a low around 16

