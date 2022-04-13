At-large County Council candidates discuss housing, crime, taxes

At-large council candidates discuss housing, crime, taxes
Five of the six Montgomery County Council at-large candidates shared their views on housing, crime, public transportation and taxes during a forum Tuesday night.
The forum was sponsored by the District 20 Democratic caucus and the Greater Silver Spring Democratic Club. [Montgomery Community Media]
Appreciation for election workers during primary season
Bouquets of flowers in Mason jars filled a table with a poster-sized thank-you card as Kool & the Gang’s “Celebration” blared from a portable speaker Tuesday in the parking lot of the Montgomery County Board of Elections.
The occasion was a public appreciation for election workers during Maryland’s primary season. [WTOP]
Farm offers goat therapy, ‘Goat Grams’
One family living on a farm in Silver Spring has their phones ringing off the hook.
People want to visit their four Nubians and two dwarf goats in a natural getaway on Ednor Road. [NBC 4]
Today’s weather
Sun, then clouds, with a high around 84 and a low around 65
In case you missed it…
As cases rise, county changes COVID-19 metrics to match what CDC did
LeRoux family sues Montgomery County, officers over fatal shooting by police
Ashburton student remembered as lovable; death left ‘noticeable void’