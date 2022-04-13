At-large County Council candidates discuss housing, crime, taxes

At-large council candidates discuss housing, crime, taxes

Five of the six Montgomery County Council at-large candidates shared their views on housing, crime, public transportation and taxes during a forum Tuesday night.

The forum was sponsored by the District 20 Democratic caucus and the Greater Silver Spring Democratic Club. [Montgomery Community Media]

Appreciation for election workers during primary season

Bouquets of flowers in Mason jars filled a table with a poster-sized thank-you card as Kool & the Gang’s “Celebration” blared from a portable speaker Tuesday in the parking lot of the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

The occasion was a public appreciation for election workers during Maryland’s primary season. [WTOP]

Farm offers goat therapy, ‘Goat Grams’

One family living on a farm in Silver Spring has their phones ringing off the hook.

People want to visit their four Nubians and two dwarf goats in a natural getaway on Ednor Road. [NBC 4]

Today’s weather

Sun, then clouds, with a high around 84 and a low around 65

In case you missed it…

As cases rise, county changes COVID-19 metrics to match what CDC did

LeRoux family sues Montgomery County, officers over fatal shooting by police

Ashburton student remembered as lovable; death left ‘noticeable void’