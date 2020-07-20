Purple Line project delays, cost overruns reveal long-brewing problems
Plus: Despite pandemic, young bar patrons say they want to keep on partying; Political outsiders saw surprise wins in Democratic judicial primaries
Nearly halfway through construction, Maryland’s $2 billion Purple Line project has teetered on the verge of collapse since May.
Unless an agreement on who will pay $755 million in cost overruns is reached with the state by Aug. 22, both the construction contractor and the consortium of companies managing the 16-mile light-rail project have said they will quit. [Washington Post]
Despite pandemic, young bar patrons say they want to keep on partying
When a crowd of mostly young customers walked under the awning of Caddies on Cordell in Bethesda on Friday night, they were stopped by masked security guards, who took their temperatures under a big, white-lettered “Caddies” sign.
As it got busier, other guards roamed through the bar, reminding customers to wear masks when they left their tables.
But then two tables full of 20-somethings scooted together to form one large table of nine — over the six-person limit. [Washington Post]
Political outsiders saw surprise wins in Democratic judicial primaries
A political upheaval of sorts occurred last month in Maryland’s primary election for Circuit Court judges — one little noticed by the public, but not ignored by the state’s legal establishment.
The challengers — including Marylin Pierre in Montgomery — ran as outsiders promising to make a difference in the criminal justice system.
Pierre, a former Army lieutenant, ran in part because she felt Montgomery children weren’t being judged fairly by the sitting judges. [Washington Post]
Today’s weather
A mix of sunshine and clouds, with a high around 97 and a low around 76
