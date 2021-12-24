AstraZeneca, Novavax say their vaccines provide protection against omicron

AstraZeneca and Novavax have both announced that their vaccines were able to neutralize the omicron variant of COVID-19.

AstraZeneca announced Thursday that a booster shot of its initial two-dose vaccine regimen successfully neutralized the omicron variant in an Oxford study. [The Hill]

Broadway Pizza is closing in Potomac

Broadway Pizza, a staple at Cabin John Village in Potomac for 27 years, is closing its doors for good.

Christmas Eve will be the last day of operation. [Montgomery Community Media]

Police investigating Gaithersburg bank robbery

Montgomery County police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Tuesday in Gaithersburg.

Someone approached a teller, handed her a plastic bag, displayed a handgun and demanded money. [Montgomery County police]

Today’s weather

Cloudy, with a high around 56 and a low around 45

In case you missed it…

Montgomery College backs new president despite faculty criticism at NY school he left

Montgomery County hopes to follow D.C. with ‘vaccine passport’

Police investigating anti-Semitic flyers distributed in Silver Spring