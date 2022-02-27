As violence escalates in Ukraine from Russian attack, Silver Spring parish prays for peace

The Rev. Dr. Volodymyr Steliac speaks during a vigil Saturday night at St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Silver Spring. The parish is hosting vigils throughout the weekend to show solidarity with Ukraine during Russia's invasion. Photos by Dan Schere

A capacity crowd packed the pews at St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Silver Spring on Saturday night, with attendees praying for an end to the war in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion earlier in the week.

“I can’t believe we’re talking about this,” the church’s pastor, the Rev. Dr. Volodymyr Steliac, told the congregation on Saturday.

Saturday’s service at the church on New Hampshire Avenue lasted about a half hour, and featured prayer and music. In his sermon, Steliac called for an end to the violence and expressed hope for Ukrainians citizens.

Organizers estimated that 150 people attended. Many didn’t belong to the congregation, but came from around the D.C. region and elsewhere to show solidarity with the Ukrainian community.

On Sunday morning, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said in a statement that the county’s Alcohol Beverage Services stores have removed all products produced in Russia.

Jarol Boan, who brought handmade Ukrainian flags with her to Saturday’s church service, was visiting from out of town.

She said she had planned to visit her friend Tamara Woroby in Washington this weekend long before Russia invaded Ukraine. Because of the war, the two are now planning to demonstrate Sunday outside the U.S. Capitol.

“There were no Ukrainian flags to be bought. And I wanted a Ukrainian flag to demonstrate tomorrow on the Capitol,” she said.

Woroby, who lives in Silver Spring, said her parents fled Ukraine when it was under Soviet rule at the end of World War II. She said she was shocked that Russia President Vladimir Putin decided to invade.

“At the end of the ’90s, I got a chance to visit Ukraine and see it, through its growing pains, become an independent democratic country with incredibly strong new civil society,” she said. “And I’m in shock to think that in such a short while, one person can disrupt the entire globe.”

Woroby said she has several distant family members currently in Ukraine and she feels sick every day as the war rages on.

“I have two cousins who are musicians, and one is staying behind to take care of an older mother,” she said. “I have a young stepgrandson who has left [the Ukrainian capital] Kyiv, but his mother wouldn’t go because she wanted to stay and take care of the dogs and two cats. I’m praying for all of them.”

Woroby said she has two WhatsApp channels going to stay in touch with relatives. She said it’s particularly disturbing to watch developments in the war play out in real time over social media.

“A friend of mine asked me a couple days ago whether I wanted any kind of sedatives, and I went, ‘No, I don’t need any sedatives.’ I’m starting to think maybe I need sedatives,” she said.

Kent Norman came to Saturday’s service from Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church, which is nearby on New Hampshire Avenue, to stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian community.

“Ukraine is a sovereign country and it’s just horrific. And so, we are here for prayer, and we know that they will prevail,” he said.

Pat Egan, who attends St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on New Hampshire Avenue, also came to show support.

“From a spiritual point of view, I hope there will be a change of heart on the part of the Russians,” she said.

Also among those in attendance on Saturday was U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Takoma Park), whose district includes Montgomery County. Raskin said he was heartened by the strong show of support for the Ukrainian community.

“It is such an outrageous act of illegal aggression against an innocent country, that the whole world is standing with Ukraine,” he said.

In addition to standing with Ukrainians, Raskin said he is also standing with Russians who have opposed Putin’s invasion.

Raskin commended President Joe Biden for imposing strong sanctions on Russia, but said he thinks the sanctions could be intensified.

“I think we could cut them off from the world’s financial system entirely the way they have cut themselves off from the world’s political and moral system,” he said. “I do not think that Russia belongs on the UN Security Council right now, because it has made itself into an outlaw state with Putin’s autocratic ambitions to restore the Russian empire.”

In 2019, more than 6,000 people in Montgomery County reported having Ukrainian ancestry, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, and more than 25,000 in the D.C. region.

Steliac said there are about 500 families in his congregation, nearly all of whom have relatives in Ukraine.

“Every day, we call. We connect. And if a relative doesn’t answer for a few hours, great desperation overwhelms us. Because we say ‘what if.’ So, every minute is an agony that feels like a year,” he said.

Saturday’s vigil and one held on Friday both packed the church, Steliac said. Another vigil was planned for Sunday at noon. He said it’s been a blessing to see the strong response from the community.

“As a pastor, I’m the one who has to provide comfort and support. And yet I also, as a human, feel the pain,” he said. “For me and my parish community, it’s exponentially easier to mitigate it during this sad and dark hour because of the love [from the community].”

Steliac is urging people to donate money on the church’s website, and said the money will be used to buy food, blankets, mattresses and medicine for victims of the war.

Steliac said on Saturday that he doesn’t normally ask people for money, but it’s more effective that having people donate canned goods because flights to Ukraine are being canceled, making it more difficult to transport goods from the United States.

The money from the donations, he said, will be used to buy the goods in neighboring European countries that can get them to Ukraine.

Steliac, the pastor at St. Andrew for 21 years, said it’s not in Ukrainians’ nature to fight a war.

“Ukrainians like music, like God, like culture. They have a rich heritage,” he said. “They like to invent, to grow, to put bread on the table. But, the time has come when you cannot do what you prefer.”

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com