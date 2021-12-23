Army creates single vaccine against all COVID, SARS variants

Within weeks, scientists at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research expect to announce that they have developed a vaccine that is effective against COVID-19 and all its variants, even Omicron.

It also is effective against previous SARS-origin viruses that have killed millions of people worldwide. [Defense One]

Parrott, Judicial Watch sue over congressional redistricting

Del. Neil C. Parrott and the national conservative organization Judicial Watch are suing over Maryland’s new congressional map, arguing that it violates the state constitution.

Parrott, a Washington County Republican, is running for the 6th District seat now held by U.S. Rep. David Trone (D-Potomac). [Maryland Matters]

Teen collects books for pediatric patients after father’s cancer diagnosis

A Gaithersburg teen is giving the gift of literature to pediatric patients across the DMV.

Emily Bhatnagar, 17, has been spreading the love of reading for the last six months. [WJLA]

Today’s weather

Sunny, with a high around 42 and a low around 32

