Andrés will help D.C. with pandemic response
Plus: Silver Spring bus stops will reopen; Library system adding to digital services
D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has enlisted high-profile national figures — including Michelle Obama and celebrity chef José Andrés of Bethesda — to aid the city’s coronavirus response, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia continues to climb. [Washington Post]
Silver Spring bus stops will reopen
Several bus stops in downtown Silver Spring that were closed due to Purple Line and Capital Crescent Trail construction will reopen on Friday, according to a statement from Montgomery County.
Ride On and Metrobus stops around the Paul S. Sarbanes Transit Center that had to be relocated to the street will return to their original locations. [Montgomery Community Media]
Library system adding to digital services
Montgomery County Public Libraries will make changes to its digital services beginning May 1, when it will launch Hoopla, a web and mobile library media streaming platform to provide cardholders with immediate access to digital movies, music, e-books, audiobooks and television.
MCPL will also add The New York Times, giving customers electronic access to the full online version including the Learning Network, Lens (a photography blog), guides and more. [Montgomery Community Media]
Today’s weather
Clouds and sun, with a brief shower or two. The high will be around 56 and the low around 48.
