Andrés will help D.C. with pandemic response

Plus: Silver Spring bus stops will reopen; Library system adding to digital services

Bethesda Beat Staff
D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has enlisted high-profile national figures — including Michelle Obama and celebrity chef José Andrés of Bethesda — to aid the city’s coronavirus response, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia continues to climb. [Washington Post]

Silver Spring bus stops will reopen

Several bus stops in downtown Silver Spring that were closed due to Purple Line and Capital Crescent Trail construction will reopen on Friday, according to a statement from Montgomery County.

Ride On and Metrobus stops around the Paul S. Sarbanes Transit Center that had to be relocated to the street will return to their original locations. [Montgomery Community Media]

Library system adding to digital services

Montgomery County Public Libraries will make changes to its digital services beginning May 1, when it will launch Hoopla, a web and mobile library media streaming platform to provide cardholders with immediate access to digital movies, music, e-books, audiobooks and television.

MCPL will also add The New York Times, giving customers electronic access to the full online version including the Learning Network, Lens (a photography blog), guides and more. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Clouds and sun, with a brief shower or two. The high will be around 56 and the low around 48.

In case you missed it…

Suburban, Holy Cross hospitals get mobile morgue units

County officials cap residential rent increases at 2.6% during pandemic

Hundreds turn out for military flyover at Suburban Hospital — that doesn’t take place

County, unions will discuss potential changes to contracts because of pandemic

Majority of bargaining agreements include 3.5% step increases

Emergency aid from $6M fund for Montgomery County residents to start this week

Recipients must have incomes less than 50% of federal poverty level

County starts awarding business, nonprofit grants from $25 million emergency fund

Nearly 6,900 applications came in before Saturday cutoff

