AMC Theatres to open Wednesday at Westfield Montgomery mall

AMC Montgomery 16 is set to open at Westfield Montgomery mall on Wednesday.

AMC takes over for Arclight, which closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened. [Montgomery Community Media]

Family of woman killed in police pursuit crash seeks answers

The family of a 26-year-old woman killed in a crash following a traffic stop and a police pursuit in Wheaton want more answers from authorities on what occurred.

Noraly Paz Chávez, who is survived by her 7-year-old son, dreamed of becoming a pediatrician and worked for a year at George Washington Hospital, her family said. [NBC4]

Former county health officers allege Health Department politicization

Two former county health officers told state lawmakers that pandemic policy-making in Maryland has become dangerously politicized and that the state Department of Health routinely failed to support health officers who come under attack, even though they are state employees.

Dr. Travis Gayles, who stepped down as Montgomery County’s health chief in August, told lawmakers that he and his staff received personal threats following a charged social media post from Gov. Larry Hogan that month. [Maryland Matters]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy, with a high around 62 and a low around 45

