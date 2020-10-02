Ambitious try at bus rapid transit coming to Montgomery County
Plus: Council member designs, sells ‘MoCo Strong’ T-shirts; Nursing home indoor visits now allowed
A 14-mile stretch of U.S. 29 in eastern Montgomery County will soon be a dream come true for bus riders, with modern stations, shorter waits and less time wasted in road traffic.
On Oct. 14, the county will launch new and improved bus service connecting downtown Silver Spring and Burtonsville. [Washington Post]
Council member designs, sells ‘MoCo Strong’ T-shirts
County Council Member Evan Glass has designed two “MoCo Strong” T-shirts.
All proceeds will be split among The Collaboration Council, Identity Inc., and IMPACT Silver Spring.
The shirts can be purchased for $17.50 each online at Sports Extra in Rockville. [Montgomery Community Media]
Nursing home indoor visits now allowed
Nursing homes in Maryland can resume indoor visits as long as they haven’t experienced any new coronavirus cases in 14 days.
Gov. Larry Hogan said the decision was made because of advances in rapid testing. [Montgomery Community Media]
Today’s weather
Rain in the morning, sunny in the afternoon. The high will be around 66 and the low around 44.
