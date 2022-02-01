Amazon grocer in line to anchor Silver Spring mixed-use project

Amazon.com has reached a deal to open a new supermarket at a long-planned Silver Spring redevelopment less than three miles from the Food and Drug Administration’s campus, according to a source familiar with the situation. [Washington Business Journal]

Leon Harris involved in crash, charged with DUI

Leon Harris, a news anchor at NBC 4, was arrested and charged with DUI on Saturday following a car crash in Montgomery County.

Harris was driving along Bradley Boulevard near River Road when his vehicle rear-ended another car, a Montgomery County police report said. [NBC 4]

Novavax seeks FDA’s green light for COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Gaithersburg’s Novavax has submitted its long-awaited request for approval in the U.S. for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

The request follows several months of manufacturing delays and buildup, as well as a flurry of similar submissions and authorizations in other countries. [Washington Business Journal]

Mother fights for answers about son’s death

The hunt for the killer of 17-year-old Jailyn Jones, whose body was found in Germantown, continues.

“We feel like all of the air has been sucked out of our bodies,” his mother, Alexis Jones McDaniel, said. [WUSA]

Today’s weather

Sunny, with a high around 41 and a low around 27

In case you missed it…

Council OKs rules, fees for 5G cell antennas, but more work remains

Appeals court upholds ruling that Bethesda tunnel digger case involved manslaughter, not murder

Unopposed, County Council Member Andrew Friedson leads in cash on hand