AMA presents award to former Montgomery County health officer

The American Medical Association presented Dr. Travis Gayles, the former health officer and chief of public health services for Montgomery County, with the AMA Award for Outstanding Government Service for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dr. Gayles is a steadfast advocate for science- and data-driven solutions, and officials at the Maryland State Medical Society (MedChi) and the Montgomery County Medical Society credit him and his leadership with saving lives and lessening the local impact of the virus.” [American Medical Association]

Congress weighs permanent daylight saving time in a debate as regular as clockwork

On Sunday, people in most parts of the United States will set their clocks ahead one hour so that darkness falls later in the day, a seasonal shift that is enforced by the federal government and will be reversed on Nov. 6.

But more than 40 states, including Maryland, are considering changes to end the shifting, and federal lawmakers are weighing legislation that could make daylight saving time permanent. [Washington Post]

Consumers raised concerns with car maintenance shops in Montgomery County

Montgomery County is bringing awareness to “forced arbitration” clauses after concerns were raised with some Jiffy Lube locations.

Two consumers came forward recently to report “deceptive and misleading” tactics after filing a complaint about damages to their vehicles after service. [WDVM]

Today’s weather

Sunny, with a high around 61 and a low around 37

In case you missed it…

Horse dies in Potomac barn fire

Korean chicken chain to expand in Bethesda, Silver Spring, Wheaton

Whitman High charity dance canceled due to concerns of bullying, harassment, sexual behavior