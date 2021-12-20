A Person of the Year is Jamie Raskin

One Person of the Year, an individual who embodies both the tragedy and resilience of our time, is Jamie Raskin.

He witnessed a bloody assault that threatened constitutional democracy and the nation’s democratically elected leaders, just one day after the burial of his son, Thomas Bloom Raskin. [The New Yorker]

Biotech entrepreneur raising venture capital for autism-focused startups

Weeks before the pandemic hit, forcing Mahesh Narayanan to lead his Bethesda biotech into the COVID-19 treatment arena, his 4-year-old niece received an autism diagnosis.

The PepVax Inc. founder and CEO dove into researching her therapy options. [Washington Business Journal]

Students at Seneca Valley want officials to better ensure safety

Students at Seneca Valley High School and beyond want school administration and political leaders to better ensure school safety following recent threats and violence.

“All the shelters-in-place, the lockdowns, the unexpected bomb threats we’ve been having,” said Yeimy Arango, a senior at Seneca Valley who organized a protest. [Montgomery Community Media]

Vehicle-renewal mandate for taxis is changed to 10 years

The Montgomery County Council has extended the time that taxis can be on the road.

The law had required taxi vehicles to be replaced after eight years. [WDVM]

