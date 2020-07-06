A Confederate statue is toppled at White’s Ferry, then quietly stored away
Plus: Residents protest development on historic Black cemetery in Bethesda; Silver Spring immunization clinic to open Monday
After the Confederate statue at White’s Ferry was vandalized, toppled, and removed, all that was left was an empty pedestal paying tribute to the Montgomery County “heroes” who fought in the Civil War.
After the 107-year-old statue was defaced and toppled on June 16, the Brown family removed it and placed it in storage, where they say it will stay indefinitely. [Washington Post]
Residents protest development on historic Black cemetery in Bethesda
Protesters gathered off of River Road in Bethesda on Thursday to protest development on part of the River Road Moses Cemetery, an unmarked historic Black cemetery.
According to Montgomery Preservation, a historic preservation organization in Montgomery County, the River Road Moses Cemetery existed between 1911 and 1958 in the area of 5401 Westbard Ave., which is by Thursday’s protest area. [Montgomery Community Media]
Silver Spring immunization clinic to open Monday
Montgomery County health officials want to remind parents about the importance of vaccinating their children.
The Department of Health and Human Services’ Immunization Clinic is set to reopen Monday at the Dennis Avenue Health Center in Silver Spring. It offers service to children without health insurance or with plans that don’t cover vaccinations — or to those receiving Medicaid. [Montgomery Community Media]
Today’s weather
Thunderstorms later in the day, with a high around 93 and a low around 73
In case you missed it…
Bethesda house fire causes about $650K in damage
Arcola, Nix elementary schools will begin classes remotely Monday