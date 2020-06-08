 A collection of Montgomery County protest photos
Images from staff, readers as community speaks out about death of George Floyd

Bethesda Beat Staff/Community
| Published:

This gallery is a sample of photos that Bethesda Beat staff writers Briana Adhikusuma, Caitlynn Peetz and Dan Schere took while covering protests in Montgomery County over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Also included are protest photos that readers have sent to us.

Click below to look through the photo gallery.

To submit photos to be considered for this gallery, email them to editorial@bethesdamagazine.com.

 

