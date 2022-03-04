$2 million Powerball winner claims prize

A Washington, D.C., woman has claimed a $2 million Powerball prize that she won in a Feb. 26 drawing.

The woman bought the ticket at Rodman’s Discount Gourmet in North Bethesda while getting grocery items and a bottle of wine. [Maryland Lottery]

Congressional delegation announces $1.7B loan for Purple Line construction

Maryland’s congressional delegation on Thursday announced a $1.7 billion federal loan to advance the construction of the Purple Line light-rail project.

The Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act loan is a replacement and restructuring of the original loan given to construct the Purple Line. [WJZ]

Silver Spring eyed for major densification, tallest buildings in county

Montgomery County lawmakers next week will formally begin considering a high-altitude land-use plan for Silver Spring, though some people worry it will prove counterproductive for development.

The Montgomery County Planning Board presented its draft Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan to the county council Tuesday. [Washington Business Journal]

Today’s weather

Sunny, with a high around 47 and a low around 31

