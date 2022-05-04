Two D.C. men arrested in connection with Montgomery County robberies

Two D.C .men arrested in connection with several Montgomery County robberies

Two men from D.C. have been arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies and carjackings that happened in Montgomery County and the District. The men were arrested after Montgomery County police identified them as being part of a trio of men who hit at least three convenience stores between late February and early March. [WTOP]

Rockville’s McCarthy excited to tee it up at Avenel

PGA Tour golfer Denny McCarthy was born and bred in Montgomery County. He has lived in Takoma Park, Rockville and Burtonsville. This week, he is teeing it up at the Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, less than 10 miles from his alma mater Georgetown Prep. [MYMCMEDIA]

25 National Zoo flamingos killed by wild fox from Rock Creek Park

A wild fox from nearby Rock Creek Park after it got into an enclosure at the National Zoo in Northwest Washington. Officials at the facility said the slaughter was discovered early Monday when a staffer who helps run the bird house, where the zoo’s flock of 74 flamingos live, saw a fox in the flamingos’ yard area and found the dead birds. [The Washington Post]

Today’s weather: Chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a high near 82.

