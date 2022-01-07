$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Rockville

A winning Powerball ticket sold in Rockville was worth $1 million from Wednesday’s drawing.

A $50,000 ticket in the same drawing was sold in Bethesda. [Maryland Lottery]

Raskin names police sergeant who responded to Capitol a ‘Local Hero’

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Takoma Park) named Sgt. Kevin Ream of Montgomery County police a Local Hero for this week.

Ream was among dozens of Montgomery County police officers who responded to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to help try to control a mob that stormed the building. [Raskin’s Twitter feed]

Marriott to launch research and development lab in new Bethesda HQ

Marriott International will launch a high-tech hospitality research and development lab at its new headquarters when it opens later this year, company executives said.

The Marriott Design Lab will be located in 10,000 square feet at the company’s new downtown Bethesda headquarters. [Washington Business Journal]

Maryland updates COVID-19 quarantine recommendations for schools

Maryland’s Department of Health and the State Department of Education have issued updated guidelines for schools and child care providers on COVID-19 quarantine protocols.

Under the new guidelines, anyone who tests positive for the coronavirus or who is suspected of having COVID-19 — regardless of vaccination status — should stay home for five full days from the time symptoms begin. [WTOP]

Today’s weather

Sunny, with a high around 28 and a low around 17

