MVA opens more REAL ID appointments as deadline approaches
Plus: Ledecky promotes STEM education, Montgomery County reports no disposed rape kits
MVA opens more Real ID appointments
The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration is opening more REAL ID appointments as the deadline to apply for a federally compliant license approaches.
By Oct. 1, every Maryland resident will be required to carry the updated form of identification. The MVA has created 1,200 additional appointments and added a new location in Gaithersburg to meet demand.
The office at 16516 S. Westland Drive will include 11 REAL ID stations and is expected to accommodate 2,300 appointments a week. [Montgomery Community Media]
Ledecky promotes STEM education
Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky, a Bethesda native, announced a partnership with the electronics company Panasonic to promote STEM education.
The project will launch as Ledecky prepares for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer. [Montgomery Community Media]
Montgomery County reports no disposed rape kits
The Montgomery County Police Department reported it has tested 560 rape kits in the last two years and disposed of none.
Other jurisdictions had markedly different statistics, which came to light in a new report that found 270 rape kits were thrown away in Maryland over the last two years. [WUSA9]
Today’s weather
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 54 degrees.
