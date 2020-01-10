 MVA opens more REAL ID appointments as deadline approaches
  • .2020
  • .MVA opens more REAL ID appointments as deadline approaches

MVA opens more REAL ID appointments as deadline approaches

Plus: Ledecky promotes STEM education, Montgomery County reports no disposed rape kits

Bethesda Beat Staff Report
| Published:
morning-notes

MVA opens more Real ID appointments

The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration is opening more REAL ID appointments as the deadline to apply for a federally compliant license approaches.

By Oct. 1, every Maryland resident will be required to carry the updated form of identification. The MVA has created 1,200 additional appointments and added a new location in Gaithersburg to meet demand.

The office at 16516 S. Westland Drive will include 11 REAL ID stations and is expected to accommodate 2,300 appointments a week. [Montgomery Community Media]

Ledecky promotes STEM education

Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky, a Bethesda native, announced a partnership with the electronics company Panasonic to promote STEM education.

The project will launch as Ledecky prepares for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer. [Montgomery Community Media]

Montgomery County reports no disposed rape kits

The Montgomery County Police Department reported it has tested 560 rape kits in the last two years and disposed of none.

Other jurisdictions had markedly different statistics, which came to light in a new report that found 270 rape kits were thrown away in Maryland over the last two years. [WUSA9]

Today’s weather

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 54 degrees.

In case you missed it…

State panel approves 270/495 toll plan in split vote

Second man charged with robbing Bethesda jewelry store last month

MCPS superintendent challenges accuracy of county report on achievement

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Dog Haus resized

Small Bites: Dog Haus holding grand opening in Gaithersburg this month

Plus: Grill/bowling lounge targeting early February for opening in Silver Spring
Cole resized

Weekend Events: Nat King Cole tribute; Cinema art

What’s happening Jan. 10 through 12
Vision Zero

Pedestrian crashes increase in 2019 on Montgomery County roads

Fatalities stay at same level

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Intern |

Aramark

Branch Ambassador/Customer Service |

Capital One

Medical Office Receptionist |

Premise Health

National Campaigns Manager |

National Audubon Society

Pin Chaser |

Lucky Strike

Communications Associate |

Pew Research Center

Junior Associate |

Clyde Group

Kid’s Club Associates |

Equinox

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested