Most Popular Miscellaneous Stories of 2019

A case of alleged swimwear discrimination and the National Philharmonic orchestra saga top the list

By Dan Schere

Not all popular stories on Bethesda Beat’s website from 2019 can be put into a category.

In June, a security guard at the Silver Spring Fountain Plaza asked a 7-year-old girl to leave. Alleging that her swim shorts and “short sleeve rash guard” shirt were inappropriate. The story, following up on reporting by The Washington Post, was one of the most read on Bethesda Beat’s website this year.

Later in the summer, the National Philharmonic orchestra nearly closed after 40 years, but was saved by a local businessman under certain conditions.

And reality television was news again in Montgomery County this year, with a story about a Bethesda man appearing as a contestant on “The Bachelorette” and two stories about “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” including one as a dispute between co-stars reached the county’s criminal court system.

Here are the most popular Bethesda Beat stories from 2019 that don’t fit into basic categories (education, government, crime, restaurant/retail, development) covered in other year-end wrapups:

