Most Popular Miscellaneous Stories of 2019
A case of alleged swimwear discrimination and the National Philharmonic orchestra saga top the list
Not all popular stories on Bethesda Beat’s website from 2019 can be put into a category.
In June, a security guard at the Silver Spring Fountain Plaza asked a 7-year-old girl to leave. Alleging that her swim shorts and “short sleeve rash guard” shirt were inappropriate. The story, following up on reporting by The Washington Post, was one of the most read on Bethesda Beat’s website this year.
Later in the summer, the National Philharmonic orchestra nearly closed after 40 years, but was saved by a local businessman under certain conditions.
And reality television was news again in Montgomery County this year, with a story about a Bethesda man appearing as a contestant on “The Bachelorette” and two stories about “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” including one as a dispute between co-stars reached the county’s criminal court system.
Here are the most popular Bethesda Beat stories from 2019 that don’t fit into basic categories (education, government, crime, restaurant/retail, development) covered in other year-end wrapups:
- Over the summer, a 7-year-old girl was asked to leave the Silver Spring Fountain Plaza because a security guard believed she was wearing inappropriate swimwear.
- The North Bethesda-based National Philharmonic orchestra announced in July that it would close after 40 years because of financial problems. But the following month, the orchestra accepted a proposal from businessman Jim Kelly in which he agreed to give more than $500,000 in donations to the orchestra so that it would stay in business, in exchange for him becoming its president.
- Bethesda native Joey Jones was selected in March to compete on the 15th season of ABC’s “The Bachelorette.” Jones was featured in three episodes before being eliminated.
- Bravo reality show “The Real Housewives of Potomac” filmed a scene in downtown Bethesda in October at Henry’s Sweet Retreat.
- The following month, “Housewives” co-stars Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard Bassett filed lawsuits against each other, with each alleging that they were assaulted by the other during an episode shot at a winery in Poolesville.
- In January, Frederick-based Matan Companies bought a 44-acre campus in north Gaithersburg that is home to the information technology, defense, aviation and biomedical professional services firm.
- Those who favor the construction of a Potomac River bridge connecting upper Montgomery and Loudoun counties say political will is lacking.
- In August, S. News & World Report included Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring and Suburban Hospital in Bethesda as being among Maryland’s best hospitals.
- Five Montgomery County residents made Forbes’ list of the 400 wealthiest Americans this past fall. Among them are Ted Lerner, whose family owns the Washington Nationals, and Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder.
- At least five Montgomery County residents got sickened in September after eating at the Mediterranean restaurant Moby Dick House of Kabob, as part of a salmonella outbreak at the local chain. Maryland health officials have investigated hummus as a possible cause of the outbreak.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com