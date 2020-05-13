More than $30M in federal funding will support county’s Ride On buses
Money helps pay for lost fare revenue
Logo from Ride On
Montgomery County is set to receive more than $30 million in federal funding to support Ride On bus operations during and after the pandemic.
The funding comes from the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act), which provides $25 billion overall to help with the costs of public transportation across the nation because of the public health crisis.
The Washington Metro Area Transit Authority will distribute about $28 million in Montgomery County. The remaining funds will be provided through the Maryland Transit Administration.
The money can cover lost revenue on fares since March 13. The county stopped collecting fares on March 16 to limit personal interactions between bus drivers and passengers.
The funds also can be used for hazard pay for drivers, maintaining standby drivers for routes that need more coverage, and increased cleaning and safety measures.
“Ride On continues to make adjustments as the situation evolves,” Dan Hibbert, the transit division chief for the county, said in a news release on Monday. “Some bus routes that were cut at the start of our response have been added back because of identified community needs. We have increased midday service on routes that include hospitals and we continue to shift resources to routes that need more service to maintain safe levels of social distancing.”
Montgomery County is the second largest bus operator in the National Capital Region.
Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.