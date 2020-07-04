Montgomery’s COVID-19 cases increase 0.4% in a day
County loses progress on benchmark tracking new cases
Montgomery County has had 15,082 confirmed cases from COVID-19 – a 0.4% increase in a day.
On Saturday morning, the Maryland Department of Health reported one new death in the county from the virus, bringing the total deaths to 710 people since the beginning of the pandemic.
There have been 38 “probable” deaths in the county. “Probable” deaths are deaths that have the coronavirus listed as the cause on death certificates but have not been confirmed by laboratory tests.
On Friday, the county had the largest daily increase – 0.82% — in new cases since June 13.
The increase set back one of the 10 benchmarks that county officials are using to track conditions of the health crisis. The three-day average of new confirmed cases increased and caused progress to slip to only 11 declining days in a 14-day period. They are also using the metrics to consider whether and how they should reopen the county.
The benchmarks are updated daily at 2 p.m. As of Friday afternoon, seven benchmarks have been met or shown “significant progress.” Three haven’t been met.
The benchmarks that have been met or shown “significant progress” are:
● Number of new COVID-19 related deaths: 3 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 119 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● COVID-19 related intensive-care unit hospitalizations: 39 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Acute care bed utilizations rate: 68% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for 14 days
● ICU bed utilization rate: 56% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 80% or less has been met for 14 days
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 30% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for 14 days
● Test positivity: 5% (three-day average); 14 declining days
The benchmarks that haven’t been met include:
● Number of new confirmed cases: 95 (three-day average); 11 declining days
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: 5 (three-day average); 10 declining days
● Tests administered: 1,562 (three-day average); 4.3% testing capacity in the last 30 days, the county’s goal is 5%
Montgomery County has had the highest number of deaths from the virus in the state. It has had the second highest number of cases behind Prince George’s County with 18,940 known cases.
Statewide, there have been 69,341 known cases and 3,111 confirmed deaths from the virus.
More than 704,400 tests have been administered with a positivity rate of 4.87%.
Of the 410 patients hospitalized with the virus, 267 are in acute care and 143 are in intensive care. There have been 11,034 people who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
