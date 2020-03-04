 Montgomery senator proposes suicide prevention info on highway signs
Plus: Housing Opportunities Commission working on budget; County Council hosting senior town hall meeting

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
The State Highway Administration could post suicide prevention information on existing electronic highway signs under new legislation proposed in the Maryland Senate.

Sen. Jeff Waldstreicher, D-Montgomery, the bill’s sponsor, adding suicide prevention information, such as a hotline number, would be along the same lines as active Amber and Silver Alerts, which are displayed along with standard traffic-related messages. [Capital News Service]

Housing Opportunities Commission working on budget

Montgomery County Housing Opportunities Commission is working on a budget to better fit the housing needs of local residents.

HOC briefed the County Council on Tuesday. Officials said they are taking a closer look at the rental housing market, which includes moderately priced dwelling units, senior housing and multi-unit housing. [WDVM]

County Council hosting senior town hall meeting

The Montgomery County Council is hosting a a senior town hall meeting at Leisure World on March 11 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Senior citizens can express their opinions and ask questions.

The meeting will be in the Club House 2 auditorium at 3300 North Leisure World Boulevard in Silver Spring. Attendees who are not Leisure World residents must stop at the security gate first. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

It will be mostly sunny, with some clouds. The high will be around 62 and the low around 37.

Residents fear construction, parking impact from Avondale development proposal

MCPS superintendent’s new contract includes increased pay, leave

Police investigating racial slur found at Whitman High

Back to Bethesda Beat

