Montgomery County plans to continue counting ballots into the weekend

Montgomery County election officials plan to continue counting ballots into the weekend, with thousands of mail-in and provisional ballots in the gubernatorial primary left to count before a winner can be named in the Democratic primary for county executive and other local races. [Washington Post]

County Council Member Sidney Katz’s re-election campaign manager struck, killed after being ordered out of Lyft SUV in Dewey Beach

Gaithersburg resident Sid Wolf, a former senior policy advisor for ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, died Sunday after being ordered out of a Lyft vehicle on an active highway in Dewey Beach, Del., authorities confirmed. Wolf, 43, most recently worked as the re-election campaign manager for Montgomery County Council Member Sidney Katz (D-District 3).

Feds: Kavanaugh plotter sought to alter court ‘for decades’

The California man accused of plotting to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at his Chevy Chase home https://wtop.com/local/2022/07/feds-kavanaugh-plotter-sought-to-alter-court-for-decades/“>had an expansive goal to change the makeup of the Supreme Court “for decades to come,” according to a recent court filing that cites discussions the man had online.

Today’s weather: Chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 and 5 p.m., with a high near 88

