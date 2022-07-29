2022 | Bethesda Beat

Montgomery County plans to continue counting ballots into the weekend

Plus: County Council Member Sidney Katz's re-election campaign manager struck, killed after being ordered out of Lyft SUV in Dewey Beach

By Bethesda Beat staff
Montgomery County plans to continue counting ballots into the weekend
Montgomery County election officials plan to continue counting ballots into the weekend, with thousands of mail-in and provisional ballots in the gubernatorial primary left to count before a winner can be named in the Democratic primary for county executive and other local races. [Washington Post]

County Council Member Sidney Katz’s re-election campaign manager struck, killed after being ordered out of Lyft SUV in Dewey Beach
Gaithersburg resident Sid Wolf, a former senior policy advisor for ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, died Sunday after being ordered out of a Lyft vehicle on an active highway in Dewey Beach, Del., authorities confirmed. Wolf, 43, most recently worked as the re-election campaign manager for Montgomery County Council Member Sidney Katz (D-District 3).

Feds: Kavanaugh plotter sought to alter court ‘for decades’
The California man accused of plotting to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at his Chevy Chase home https://wtop.com/local/2022/07/feds-kavanaugh-plotter-sought-to-alter-court-for-decades/“>had an expansive goal to change the makeup of the Supreme Court “for decades to come,” according to a recent court filing that cites discussions the man had online.

Today’s weather: Chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 and 5 p.m., with a high near 88

