.UPDATED: Montgomery County first responder has coronavirus

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday that a volunteer first responder in Montgomery County has tested positive for coronavirus disease.
Hogan said during a press conference that the first responder lives in Prince William County, Va., and their case is connected to the emergency of coronavirus disease at Christ Church Georgetown in Washington, D.C. The church’s rector, Rev. Timothy Cole, has coronavirus disease.
Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said in an interview Wednesday, after Hogan’s press conference, that a male volunteer firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19, but that he doesn’t live in Prince William County. Goldstein declined to say where the firefighter lived.
Asked about the difference, Mike Ricci, a spokesman for the governor’s office, wrote in an email that his office had been told the patient was from Prince William County.
Hundreds of people have been advised to self-quarantine if they were at Christ Church Georgetown during the last week in February, or on March 1 or 3, The Washington Post reported.
Hogan did not provide additional details about who the volunteer is or where in Montgomery County the person volunteers.
Hogan said the Maryland, Virginia and D.C. health departments are coordinating in handling the case. It is not considered a Maryland case for the purpose of tracking positive results. Maryland remained at nine cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday evening, with 94 negative tests, according to the state Department of Health.
“Our state’s chief epidemiologist has cleared both the fire station and the fire crew where that patient volunteers and has no major concerns regarding potential risk to the community,” Hogan said.
Goldstein wrote in a memo to the department on Tuesday that a firefighter self-reported that he tested positive for the disease that day and that both Montgomery County and Maryland officials started investigating.
The firefighter, Goldstein wrote, last reported for duty more than a week ago, and no one who had been in contact with him reported experiencing any symptoms of coronavirus.
“Over the course of the day, epidemiologists and other public health officials at the State and County level agreed the member was not contagious at the time of their participation at the station,” Goldstein wrote in the memo.
“The crew ran a single emergency call and health officials do not recommend testing for that contact. In short the member posed no threat to other providers or to the public.”
Hogan also said during the press conference Wednesday that officials from the state’s Department of Health will test everyone who attended an event at The Village at Rockville retirement community on Feb. 28 for coronavirus.
The event was attended by one of the first three people in Maryland who Hogan announced last week had tested positive for the disease, also known as COVID-19.
