Several Montgomery County residents are taking part in Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week, which runs this week from Monday to Sunday.

Restaurants are offering lunch or brunch specials for $25 and two dinner specials — one for $40 and one for $55.

There are also dinner specials for pickup.

Montgomery County participating restaurants include:

• All Set Restaurant & Bar in Silver Spring

• Founding Farmers in Potomac

• Lia’s in Chevy Chase

• Matchbox in Bethesda, Rockville, Silver Spring

• Owen’s Ordinary in North Bethesda

• Spanish Diner in Bethesda

• The Capital Grille in Chevy Chase

• The Melting Pot in Gaithersburg

The Restaurant Week website indicates which meal specials each restaurant is offering.