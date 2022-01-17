Several Montgomery County residents are taking part in Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week, which runs this week from Monday to Sunday.
Restaurants are offering lunch or brunch specials for $25 and two dinner specials — one for $40 and one for $55.
There are also dinner specials for pickup.
Montgomery County participating restaurants include:
• All Set Restaurant & Bar in Silver Spring
• Founding Farmers in Potomac
• Lia’s in Chevy Chase
• Matchbox in Bethesda, Rockville, Silver Spring
• Owen’s Ordinary in North Bethesda
• Spanish Diner in Bethesda
• The Capital Grille in Chevy Chase
• The Melting Pot in Gaithersburg
The Restaurant Week website indicates which meal specials each restaurant is offering.