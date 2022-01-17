2022 | Bethesda Beat

Montgomery County businesses taking part in Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week

Special meal offerings for lunch, brunch, dinner, takeout

By Bethesda Beat Staff
Several Montgomery County residents are taking part in Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week, which runs this week from Monday to Sunday.

Restaurants are offering lunch or brunch specials for $25 and two dinner specials — one for $40 and one for $55.

There are also dinner specials for pickup.

Montgomery County participating restaurants include:

• All Set Restaurant & Bar in Silver Spring
• Founding Farmers in Potomac
• Lia’s in Chevy Chase
• Matchbox in Bethesda, Rockville, Silver Spring
• Owen’s Ordinary in North Bethesda
• Spanish Diner in Bethesda
• The Capital Grille in Chevy Chase
• The Melting Pot in Gaithersburg

The Restaurant Week website indicates which meal specials each restaurant is offering.

