Montgomery College student advised to stay home because of flu-like symptoms
Campus is operating normally, school president says
A Montgomery College student reported experiencing flu-like symptoms on Monday, the school's president says
Photo courtesy of Montgomery College
A student at Montgomery College has reported experiencing flu-like symptoms, college President DeRionne Pollard said in a memo to the campus community on Monday.
Pollard said in the memo the student contacted the public safety staff and reported having been exposed to multiple people who had flu-like symptoms, including one who was hospitalized.
Pollard said school officials didn’t know if the person in the hospital had been tested for the coronavirus disease, also called COVID-19.
The student, who was not identified by name or gender, was advised to stay home and talk to a health car provider, Pollard said in the memo.
As of Monday night, six Maryland residents had tested positive for coronavirus, including four in Montgomery County, according to the state Department of Health.
Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday afternoon announced that Maryland residents who have traveled overseas and might have been exposed to people with the virus would be tested.
The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services, Pollard said in the memo, hasn’t suggested that the college make any changes to its schedule.
“Classes will continue to meet with the assumption that students and faculty will continue to follow health protocols,” she said.
Montgomery College recommends that students follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which include:
- Washing your hands frequently
- Staying home if you are sick
- Avoiding handshakes
- Avoiding touching your face
People can receive the latest information on Montgomery College’s response to coronavirus at montgomerycollege.edu/coronavirus/index.html.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com