Montgomery College plans to start fall semester online
‘Much could change in the next three months,’ president says
Montgomery College plans to start its Fall 2020 classes online, then reintroduce in-person instruction “if conditions improve,” President DeRionne Pollard said in a statement on Tuesday.
Summer Session I classes, which start June 8, will be done through distance learning “with both live and self-paced sessions,” Pollard’s statement says.
Summer Session II, which start July 11, will be offered through “either distance learning or structured remote teaching format.”
Colleges and universities shut down in-person classes this spring and have relied on distance learning instead as the coronavirus spread and governments imposed restrictions on group gatherings.
Maryland and other states have been working on plans for phased-in reopenings of businesses and other gathering places, once certain public health benchmarks are met.
“As we continue to encourage students to register for the fall semester,” Pollard said in the statement, “we understand that much could change in the next three months, expanding the possibilities for face-to-face classes or more remote instruction. The College’s planning operations have been designed to respond to either of these scenarios and many in between.”
The college — which has Rockville, Germantown and Silver Takoma Park/Silver Spring campuses — has added “Resilient MC” web pages for information about how it is responding to the coronavirus pandemic.
