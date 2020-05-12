 Montgomery College plans to start fall semester online
  • .2020
  • .Montgomery College plans to start fall semester online

Montgomery College plans to start fall semester online

‘Much could change in the next three months,’ president says

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
Untitled design (1)

Montgomery College plans to start its Fall 2020 classes online, then reintroduce in-person instruction “if conditions improve,” President DeRionne Pollard said in a statement on Tuesday.

Summer Session I classes, which start June 8, will be done through distance learning “with both live and self-paced sessions,” Pollard’s statement says.

Summer Session II, which start July 11, will be offered through “either distance learning or structured remote teaching format.”

Colleges and universities shut down in-person classes this spring and have relied on distance learning instead as the coronavirus spread and governments imposed restrictions on group gatherings.

Maryland and other states have been working on plans for phased-in reopenings of businesses and other gathering places, once certain public health benchmarks are met.

“As we continue to encourage students to register for the fall semester,” Pollard said in the statement, “we understand that much could change in the next three months, expanding the possibilities for face-to-face classes or more remote instruction. The College’s planning operations have been designed to respond to either of these scenarios and many in between.”

The college — which has Rockville, Germantown and Silver Takoma Park/Silver Spring campuses — has added “Resilient MC” web pages for information about how it is responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

***

For other Bethesda Beat coverage of the coronavirus, click here.

To see a timeline of  major coronavirus developments in Maryland and Montgomery County, click here

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


Mooney to stay on as Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School principal

New Burning Tree Elementary principal appointed
Police Car

Georgia man identified as victim in fatal shooting in White Oak

Police say he and another man got in a fight

Coronavirus forces school board candidates to change campaign approach

Virtual forums have been held; some coming up

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »

Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending