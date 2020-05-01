Military flyover at Suburban Hospital to be around 11:50 a.m. Saturday
20-minute flight over D.C. region meant to honor first responders, health care workers
Logo from Blue Angels Twitter page
The Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds will fly over the Bethesda area between 11:45 a.m. and 11:55 a.m. on Saturday, according to a flight path released by the military Friday morning.
The jets will fly over Suburban Hospital in Bethesda around 11:50 a.m., wrote Leah Garton, a spokeswoman for Air Combat Command, which coordinates the demonstration teams.
The flyover is meant to honor first responders and health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The military announced earlier in the week that flyovers over Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., would take place on Saturday.
According to the flight path graphic, the 20-minute flyover for this area will start at Prince George’s County Hospital, go southwest over the District of Columbia, then turn northwest paralleling the Potomac River.
The jets will then turn east, flying over the Bethesda and Silver Spring areas, before turning southwest and flying back over D.C. and then Virginia. The jets will fly over Fairfax, Va., around 11:55 a.m.
The map notes: “Times are subject to change.”
The hospital had advertised on its social media accounts last Saturday that the jets would fly that day, but the date turned out to be wrong. Hundreds of people showed up last Saturday.
The map also urges people not to gather in crowds to watch.
“Residents should observe the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should refrain from traveling to see the flyover,” the map says. “Social distancing should be practiced at all times”
