 Marine from Germantown killed in Iraq
Plus: Housing prices rise as Purple Line is built; Firefighters help celebrate each Ovechkin goal

Bethesda Beat Staff
Details of the effort to recover the remains of two elite Marine Raiders killed in Iraq came into better focus Tuesday, with a top U.S. general saying that unforgiving mountain terrain and concern for the safety of other U.S. service members dragged the mission out for more than six hours.

One of the two Marines killed was Capt. Moises A. Navas, 34, of Germantown. Navas, often called “Mo,” “cherished his time watching his children play sports,” the commanding officer of the Marine Raider Regiment, Col. John Lynch, said. [Washington Post]

Housing prices rise as Purple Line is built

Some residents in the Long Branch neighborhood of Silver Spring are most worried about one potential side effect they say they’ve already seen as the Purple Line is built: rising housing prices.

Nearly half of renters and a quarter of homeowners along the Purple Line corridor are considered “cost-burdened,” meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on housing expenses. [WAMU]

Firefighters help celebrate each Ovechkin goal

After Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals scored his 700th goal, some Montgomery County firefighters started a new tradition. For each goal after that, they pose with a firetruck with the corresponding number.

First up was a crew in downtown Silver Spring, with truck 701 [Russian Machine Never Breaks]

Today’s weather

A mix of clouds and sun is expected, with a high around 55 and a low around 42

In case you missed it…

Fire displaces five people from townhouse in Park Potomac

St. Elmo Avenue project gets Planning Board approval

Rockville budget plans includes new jobs, raises; no change in property tax rates

 

