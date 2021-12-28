Man accused of stealing from adult store on Rockville Pike

A Rockville man is accused of breaking in and taking merchandise from an adult store on Rockville Pike — twice.

Marcel Ivan Alvarez, 23, was charged with second-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property, and theft. [WTOP]

Holiday gift returns end up with Bethesda company

Bethesda-based Liquidity Services has been helping retail, industrial and government clients capitalize on returned merchandise, overstocked goods and excess inventory for more than 20 years.

The company, with more than 650 employees, logged more than $244 million in gross merchandise volume in fiscal year 2021, up 24% from the previous fiscal year. [WTOP]

Hogan-aligned group seeks to build support for toll lanes project

More than six dozen business, labor and transportation organizations have banded together to bolster public support for the controversial plan to build toll lanes along two Montgomery County highways.

The group is led by one of Gov. Larry Hogan’s former top aides. [Maryland Matters]

Today’s weather

Cloudy, with a high around 54 and a low around 45

In case you missed it…

Montgomery College backs new president despite faculty criticism at NY school he left

Montgomery County hopes to follow D.C. with ‘vaccine passport’

Teens charged with fatal stabbing near Bethesda store allegedly wanted marijuana