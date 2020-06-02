Kensington re-elects its mayor
One incumbent, one newcomer voted onto council
From Town of Kensington Twitter page
Kensington Mayor Tracey Furman was re-elected to a third term on Monday in the town’s vote-by-mail municipal election.
Furman defeated challenger Pete Fosselman 420 to 368, according to results posted to the town’s website on Tuesday.
Fosselman preceded Furman as mayor, serving from 2006 to 2016.
Incumbent Town Council Member Bridget Hill-Zayat was re-elected to a second term to the council on Monday, receiving 549 votes, and newcomer Nate Engle was elected to the council with 511 votes.
Third-place finisher Jon A. Gerson received 356 votes.
The mayor and council members serve staggered two-year terms.
Engle replaces outgoing Council Member Duane Rollins, who did not file for re-election.
There were 790 ballots cast out of 1,611 registered voters in Kensington — a turnout of just under 50%. Another 27 ballots were disqualified.
Kensington, like many municipalities in Montgomery County, held its election in vote-by-mail format because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The state is also holding its primary Tuesday in a mostly vote-by-mail format after it was moved from its original April 28 date due to the health crisis.
